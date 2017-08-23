18 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares rose 31.2 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that the company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale.

(NASDAQ: PRTK) shares rose 31.2 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that the company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) rose 12.7 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.72 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: LQDT) rose 12.7 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.72 percent on Tuesday. Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 11.1 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

(NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 11.1 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) rose 8.8 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after surging 15.39 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: CGG) rose 8.8 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after surging 15.39 percent on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) rose 8.3 percent to $12.14 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.

(NYSE: AEO) rose 8.3 percent to $12.14 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results. LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) rose 3.6 percent to $14.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.48 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: LPL) rose 3.6 percent to $14.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.48 percent on Tuesday. Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) rose 3.5 percent to $9.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.61 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: SHLD) rose 3.5 percent to $9.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.61 percent on Tuesday. DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) rose 2.1 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 17.46 percent on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded DSW from Neutral to Buy.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell 16.2 percent to $26.20 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.

(NYSE: LZB) fell 16.2 percent to $26.20 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. WPP plc (NASDAQ: WPPGY) fell 10 percent to $92.15 in pre-market trading. WPP reported 1H headline earnings of 45.4 pence per share on sales of £7.4 billion.

(NASDAQ: WPPGY) fell 10 percent to $92.15 in pre-market trading. WPP reported 1H headline earnings of 45.4 pence per share on sales of £7.4 billion. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares fell 4.4 percent to $72.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

(NYSE: LOW) shares fell 4.4 percent to $72.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) fell 11.2 percent to $52.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from Phase 3 study of Ace-ER in GNE Myopathy. The study did not meet primary and key secondary endpoints.

(NASDAQ: RARE) fell 11.2 percent to $52.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from Phase 3 study of Ace-ER in GNE Myopathy. The study did not meet primary and key secondary endpoints. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares fell 9.3 percent to $20.90 in pre-market trading. Cree reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for its first quarter.

(NASDAQ: CREE) shares fell 9.3 percent to $20.90 in pre-market trading. Cree reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for its first quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) fell 5.1 percent to $13.30. ZTO Express reported Q2 earnings of $0.15 per ADS on sales of $438.3 million.

(NYSE: ZTO) fell 5.1 percent to $13.30. ZTO Express reported Q2 earnings of $0.15 per ADS on sales of $438.3 million. Mechel PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MTL) fell 3.6 percent to $5.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported 1H 2017 results.

(NYSE: MTL) fell 3.6 percent to $5.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported 1H 2017 results. Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) shares fell 3 percent to $38.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.84 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: BITA) shares fell 3 percent to $38.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.84 percent on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 2.3 percent to $133 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.38 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 2.3 percent to $133 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.38 percent on Tuesday. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares fell 2.2 percent to $16.64. Gentex disclosed that it has added 15 million shares to its buyback plan.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.