15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares tumbled 22.8 percent to $113.73. Tarena International reported Q2 earnings of RMB$1.00 per share on sales of RMB$455.83 million. Nomura downgraded Tarena from Buy to Neutral.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 19.7 percent to $1.74.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NYSE: MOMO) dipped 15.6 percent to $38.07. Momo reported Q2 earnings of $0.35 per ADS on revenue of $312.22 million.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares fell 14.2 percent to $80.25 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares declined 13.9 percent to $29.80 after gaining 1.82 percent on Monday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares fell 13.6 percent to $5.28.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) dropped 12.7 percent to $10.40. Cheetah Mobile posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $177.239 million.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) declined 11.4 percent to $17.32 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares dropped 9.1 percent to $113.73. Nordson reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) fell 6.6 percent to $2.84. Mitcham Industries is expected to release Q2 financial results on September 6, 2017.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) shares slipped 6.5 percent to $9.18 after dropping 0.20 percent on Monday.
- Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) shares declined 6.1 percent to $8.43. DA Davidson downgraded Global Medical REIT from Buy to Neutral.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) dropped 6 percent to $37.45. Fabrinet posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a downbeat forecast for the current quarter.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares declined 6 percent to $20.66. argenx is expected to release Q2 results on August 24.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 3.3 percent to $26.67. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Redfin with a Hold rating, while RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Sector Perform rating. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Redfin with a Neutral rating, while Bank of America initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating.
