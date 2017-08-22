12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) (NYSE: EBR) shares jumped 35.1 percent to $6.01 after the Brazil’s government proposed privatizing the company.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) surged 25.1 percent to $10.48 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) gained 20.7 percent to $18.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- BBX Capital Corp (NYSE: BBX) shares rose 12.2 percent to $7.14. BBX Capital disclosed that its subsidiary Bluegreen Corporation is exploring an IPO.
- Bear State Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BSF) shares climbed 10.6 percent to $10.17. Bear State Financial reported signing of definitive deal for Arvest Bank to buy Bear State Financial in all-cash deal valued at $10.28 per share.
- RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares rose 10.2 percent to $ 9.48. Jefferies upgraded RadNet from Hold to Buy.
- Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) gained 10 percent to $32.95 after the company announced an agreement to acquire Boyd Coffee Company for $42 million in cash and 21,000 shares of new series of preferred stock.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) gained 6.6 percent to $9.96 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 6.1 percent to $24.10. Caleres is expected to release quarterly results on August 29.
- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) climbed 4.5 percent to $57.20. Monness Crespi Hardt upgraded Innospec from Neutral to Buy.
- Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) rose 3.7 percent to $25.39. Longbow Research upgraded Arconic from Neutral to Buy.
- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) gained 3.6 percent to $6.41 after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
