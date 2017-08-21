12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 20.7 percent to $9.50.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) shares jumped 16 percent to $3.71.
- Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares climbed 15.1 percent to $12.77 after the company announced plans to raise up to $150 million in a private placement.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares gained 10.5 percent to $15.96
- Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares rose 10.3 percent to $6.95.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) shares surged 9.6 percent to $73.00. NACCO Industries disclosed that its subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands has filed to trade as an independent company. The company announced the retirement of its CEO following Hamilton Beach Brands spin off.
- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares jumped 9.3 percent to $67.71 after the company said it has begun a modified Dutch auction self-tender offer to acquire up to $600 million worth of its stock.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares surged 8.2 percent to $14.65.
- 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) gained 7.9 percent to $57.57 after the company reported strong results for its second quarter. The company posted quarterly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.66, and revenue of US$382.8 million.
- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) shares climbed 6.3 percent to $10.90. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 5.5 percent to $13.26. China's Great Wall Motor is seeking a meeting with Fiat Chrysler to discuss acquisition of Jeep Brand, Automotive News reported.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) jumped 4.6 percent to $15.70. JP Morgan upgraded Century Aluminum from Neutral to Overweight.
