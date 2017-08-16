10 Most Retweeted Tweets Ever

President Donald Trump has been under fire for his comments in the days following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12. Trump initially tweeted his press conference coverage, in which he stated "both sides" were to blame for the violence that broke out at the protest, and followed up with a statement on Tuesday in which he said there "are two sides to a story."

But while Trump has received backlash for his statements, former President Barack Obama's tweet in response to the tragedy became Twitter's most liked tweet in history this week.

At the time of publication, Obama's tweet had 1,359,027 retweets and a Twitter record of 3,459,011 likes:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Obama's message of positivity certainly resonated with Twitter users, but would need to more than double its current amount of retweets to break the record for the most retweeted post in history. As it stands, here's a look at the full list of 10 most-retweeted posts of all time:

10. @Harry_Styles—842,897 retweets

All the love as always. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 26, 2015

9. @POTUS44—877,136 retweets

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

8. @BarackObama—932,739 retweets

7. @DennyJA_WORLD—1,027,080 retweets

Denny JA: Dengan RT ini, anda ikut memenangkan Jokowi-JK. Pilih pemimpin yg bisa dipercaya (Jokowi) dan pengalaman (JK). #DJoJK — Denny JA (@DennyJA_WORLD) June 4, 2014

6. @ArianaGrande—1,141,794 retweets

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

5. @BarackObama— 1,359,027 retweets

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

4. @Rubiu5—1,420,630 retweets

LIMONADA — elrubius (@Rubiu5) August 20, 2016

3. @Louis_Tomlinson—2,568,916 retweets

Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 2, 2011

2. @TheEllenShow—3,441,835 retweets

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

1. @carterjwm—3,652,386 retweets

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

