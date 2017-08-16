Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 15: Transocean, Microsoft, Lululemon

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Microsoft Acquires Cycle Computing

The Deal:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has acquired cloud computing company Cycle Computing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft closed at $73.22 on Tuesday, down 37 cents.

Lululemon Said to Hire Morgan Stanley to Handle Potential Bids

The Rumor:

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has hired Morgan Stanley to handle acquisition offers from private equity firms, according to unconfirmed chatter circulating on Tuesday. Sources say offers are in the $90 per share range.

In June, there was a report that the maker of yoga pants had hired Goldman Sachs to assist in the sale process to potential PE buyers.

Lululemon closed at $59.50, down 43 cents.

Transocean to Acquire Songa Offshore SE for NOK 47.50/Share

The Deal:

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) announced it has reached an agreement with Songa Offshore SE to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Songa Offshore for NOK 47.50 per share, for an equity value of $1.2 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $3.4 billion. The deal is expected to close during Q4 of 2017.

Transocean closed at $7.91, down 48 cents.

