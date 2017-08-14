20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 32.6 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Foresight Autonomous with a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target.

Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 7.4 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the independent data monitoring committee has recommended that the REDUCE-IT trial continue as expected.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 6.3 percent to $8.72 in pre-market trading after declining 6.92 percent on Friday.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) rose 5.6 percent to $13.99 in pre-market trading. ZTO Express is expected to release Q2 results on August 22.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 4.8 percent to $12.17 in pre-market trading. Fiat Chrysler is said to reject an offer from a Chinese automaker.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) shares rose 4.8 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.38 percent on Friday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) gained 4.7 percent to $488.54 after gaining 1.41 percent on Friday.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares rose 4.3 percent to $33.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.35 percent on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 4.2 percent to $25.84 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that DENSO Corporation has utilized its advanced 0.18um SiGe technology to develop a 24GHz rear and side radar sensor.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 4 percent to $16.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.84 percent on Friday.

Losers

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 28.2 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 STOP trial did not meet its primary endpoint. However, the company trial did meet some secondary endpoints.

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares fell 17.8 percent to $5.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak Q2 results.

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares fell 12.2 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of Fovista in wet age-related macular degeneration did not achieve its primary endpoint.

Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) fell 4.9 percent to $17.40 in pre-market trading after rising 0.55 percent on Friday.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) fell 4.8 percent to $43.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider net loss for the second quarter. The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 496.4 million yuan ($74.43 million), versus 252.3 million yuan in the year-ago period.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 3.8 percent to $16.55. Canadian Solar reported Q2 earnings of $38.2 million.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CLF) fell 3.4 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading.

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) fell 3 percent to $7.99 in pre-market trading. On Friday, Pretium Resources reported a Q2 loss of $2.5 million.

Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 2.6 percent to $5.73 in pre-market trading after rising 0.51 percent on Friday.

Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) fell 2.5 percent to $54.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.20 percent on Friday.

