A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 94 points to 21,942.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 13.50 points to 2,453.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 31 points to 5,869.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.84 percent to trade at $51.66 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.68 percent to trade at $48.49 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.44 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.89 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.13 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.57 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.99 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.98 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.36 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.90 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.75 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Tempur Sealy shares rose 1.13 percent to $60.82 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) announced plans to acquire Williamson-Dickie for $820 million in cash and raised its FY17 guidance.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) posted a wider net loss for the second quarter. The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 496.4 million yuan ($74.43 million), versus 252.3 million yuan in the year-ago period.

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) announced plans to buy Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE: WNRL) for a total enterprise value of $1.8 billion.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported a 3-for-1 stock split.

