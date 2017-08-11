The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Benchmark Capital filed a lawsuit against former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Thursday for fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, an attempt by the venture capital firm to boot Kalanick from his seat on the board: Link

Andrew Left thinks the time has come for a tumble in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The Citron Research analyst bet against Nvidia ahead of the firm’s Thursday earnings report: Link

Wall Street Journal

The brokerage business fiercely fought the new retirement advice rule. But so far for Wall Street, it has been a gift: Link

Attention gig workers, retirees, business owners and investors: Double-check your estimated-tax payments to Uncle Sam: Link

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the United States to slash its diplomatic staff in Russia, remarks likely to rekindle criticism of Trump's kid-gloves handling of Putin: Link

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is in "active discussions" with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) about keeping Marvel and "Star Wars" films after 2019 when new Disney and Pixar movies will stop appearing on the streaming service, a senior Netflix executive said on Thursday: Link

Bloomberg

A new rule to reduce conflicts should be good for investors. And for the research providers? 'All hell breaks loose': Link

Hollywood’s cold, wet American summer is pretty much over already: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA CPI (MoM) for Jul 0.10% vs 0.20% Est; USA Core CPI (MoM) for Jul 0.10% vs 0.20% Est

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Arlington, Texas at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Bloomington, MN at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: GLPG) from Hold to Buy J.P. Morgan upgraded Axalta Coating (NYSE: AXTA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: AXTA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Credit Suisse upgraded Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) from Underperform to Neutral

(NYSE: KSS) from Underperform to Neutral HSBC downgraded Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: GS) from Buy to Hold Barclays downgraded Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: FRTA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Mizuho downgraded Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE: SFR) from Buy to Neutral

