The Market In 5 Minutes
IN THE NEWS
Benzinga
Benchmark Capital filed a lawsuit against former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Thursday for fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, an attempt by the venture capital firm to boot Kalanick from his seat on the board: Link
Andrew Left thinks the time has come for a tumble in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The Citron Research analyst bet against Nvidia ahead of the firm’s Thursday earnings report: Link
Wall Street Journal
The brokerage business fiercely fought the new retirement advice rule. But so far for Wall Street, it has been a gift: Link
Attention gig workers, retirees, business owners and investors: Double-check your estimated-tax payments to Uncle Sam: Link
Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the United States to slash its diplomatic staff in Russia, remarks likely to rekindle criticism of Trump's kid-gloves handling of Putin: Link
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is in "active discussions" with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) about keeping Marvel and "Star Wars" films after 2019 when new Disney and Pixar movies will stop appearing on the streaming service, a senior Netflix executive said on Thursday: Link
Bloomberg
A new rule to reduce conflicts should be good for investors. And for the research providers? 'All hell breaks loose': Link
Hollywood’s cold, wet American summer is pretty much over already: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- USA CPI (MoM) for Jul 0.10% vs 0.20% Est; USA Core CPI (MoM) for Jul 0.10% vs 0.20% Est
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Arlington, Texas at 9:40 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Bloomington, MN at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Stifel upgraded Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) from Hold to Buy
- J.P. Morgan upgraded Axalta Coating (NYSE: AXTA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight
- Credit Suisse upgraded Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) from Underperform to Neutral
- HSBC downgraded Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) from Buy to Hold
- Barclays downgraded Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight
- Mizuho downgraded Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE: SFR) from Buy to Neutral
