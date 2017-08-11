22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 10 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading. Amyris reported Q2 net income of $620,000 on revenue of $25.7 million.

(NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 10 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading. Amyris reported Q2 net income of $620,000 on revenue of $25.7 million. Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 8.2 percent to $54.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its sales forecast.

(NASDAQ: TTD) rose 8.2 percent to $54.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its sales forecast. Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 6.5 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after declining 1.90 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 6.5 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after declining 1.90 percent on Thursday. 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) rose 4.7 percent to $10.79 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.62 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: WBAI) rose 4.7 percent to $10.79 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.62 percent on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares rose 4.5 percent to $21.58 in pre-market trading after declining 0.39 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: ARNA) shares rose 4.5 percent to $21.58 in pre-market trading after declining 0.39 percent on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR). (NYSE: AU) gained 3.7 percent to $9.93 after gaining 3.79 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: AU) gained 3.7 percent to $9.93 after gaining 3.79 percent on Thursday. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 3.5 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.54 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 3.5 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.54 percent on Thursday. Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) shares rose 3.2 percent to $22.51 in pre-market trading. Barracuda will replace Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on August 17.

(NYSE: CUDA) shares rose 3.2 percent to $22.51 in pre-market trading. Barracuda will replace (NASDAQ: SBRA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on August 17. Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) rose 3.1 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 28.02 percent on Thursday. Kura priced 7.7 million share public offering at $6.50 per share.

(NASDAQ: KURA) rose 3.1 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 28.02 percent on Thursday. Kura priced 7.7 million share public offering at $6.50 per share. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) shares rose 2.9 percent to $31.20 in pre-market trading after declining 5.95 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: RDY) shares rose 2.9 percent to $31.20 in pre-market trading after declining 5.95 percent on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 2.5 percent to $12.35 in pre-market trading after declining 6.04 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: CALA) rose 2.5 percent to $12.35 in pre-market trading after declining 6.04 percent on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) rose 2 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM) shares fell 29 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading. EnteroMedics reported commencement of Series B convertible preferred stock and warrant offering.

(NASDAQ: ETRM) shares fell 29 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading. EnteroMedics reported commencement of Series B convertible preferred stock and warrant offering. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 15.3 percent to $11.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Snap added about 7 million daily active users during the quarter; Q2 total DAUs came in at 173 million, about 2 million short of estimates.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 15.3 percent to $11.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Snap added about 7 million daily active users during the quarter; Q2 total DAUs came in at 173 million, about 2 million short of estimates. J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 13.6 percent to $4.07 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.

(NYSE: JCP) fell 13.6 percent to $4.07 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell 6.8 percent to $153.50 in pre-market trading. NVIDIA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) fell 6.8 percent to $153.50 in pre-market trading. NVIDIA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 5.6 percent to $43.00 as the company disclosed that it will independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx.

(NASDAQ: IONS) fell 5.6 percent to $43.00 as the company disclosed that it will independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx. Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 5.5 percent to $7.54 in pre-market trading. Golden Ocean is expected to report Q2 results on August 17.

(NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 5.5 percent to $7.54 in pre-market trading. Golden Ocean is expected to report Q2 results on August 17. Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 5.1 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.38 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 5.1 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.38 percent on Thursday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares fell 4.3 percent to $17.05 in pre-market trading after tumbling 6.46 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: ACH) shares fell 4.3 percent to $17.05 in pre-market trading after tumbling 6.46 percent on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH) fell 4.1 percent to $54.75 in pre-market trading. Norwegian Cruise Line reported the launch of 15 million share common stock offering via selling holders.

(NASDAQ: NCLH) fell 4.1 percent to $54.75 in pre-market trading. Norwegian Cruise Line reported the launch of 15 million share common stock offering via selling holders. Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 3.7 percent to $79.15 in pre-market trading after declining 5.77 percent on Thursday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.