25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares tumbled 59.8 percent to $3.92. Babcock & Wilcox reported a Q2 loss of $151 million on sales of $349.8 million.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares dipped 52.5 percent to $3.92. Forterra reported quarterly loss of $0.18 per share on revenue of $436.7 million.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) shares declined 31.8 percent to $11.14 after the company posted a surprise loss for its second quarter and reported its intent to sell technology unit.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) shares dropped 26.8 percent to $2.60. Synacor reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share on sales of $31.2 million. Craig-Hallum downgraded Synacor from Buy to Hold.
- Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) declined 26.3 percent to $5.46 as the company posted downbeat Q1 results and issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) shares fell 22.6 percent to $56.35 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered its annual guidance. Stephens & Co. downgraded Masonite from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) dropped 21.8 percent to $17.29. China Yuchai reported Q2 earnings of $0.48 per share on revenue of $604 million.
- Nevsun Resources (USA) (NYSE: NSU) shares dipped 18 percent to $2.12. Nevsun Resources reported a Q2 loss of $44.5 million.
- Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) fell 16.5 percent to $7.60. Kura Oncology reported a public offering of 5.3 million shares of common stock.
- Cempra Inc (NASDAQ: CEMP) shares declined 15.8 percent to $3.08. Cempra reported a Q2 loss of $12.3 million. Roth Capital downgraded Cempra from Buy to Neutral.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares fell 15.2 percent to $2.94.
- Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) dropped 15 percent to $15.29 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares fell 14.9 percent to $9.25 on weak Q2 results.
- Goldfield Corp (NYSE: GV) fell 14.6 percent to $4.40. Goldfield reported Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $59.8 million.
- HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: HCHC) dropped 13.8 percent to $5.07 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares declined 13.5 percent to $5.40. Blue Apron reported a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share on sales of $238.1 million.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dropped 13.1 percent to $63.75 as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.
- ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) dipped 11.6 percent to $8.73 after the company posted disappointing Q2 results.
- KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares fell 9.2 percent to $7.72. KEYW Holding reported a Q2 loss of $16.7 million.
- NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES) dropped 9 percent to $286.90. NetEase reported Q2 net income of $438.4 million.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 7.6 percent to $38.73. Kohl's posted stronger-than-expected Q2 profit.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares declined 7.1 percent to $15.98. Dynavax priced underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares at $15.00 per share.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 7 percent to $21.25 following Q2 results. JMP Securities downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares dropped 6.6 percent to $3.34. Xunlei is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 16.
- Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) slipped 4.3 percent to $16.05 after the company reported a public offering of common stock.
