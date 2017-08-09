22 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares dropped 38.8 percent to $11.73. Surgery Partners reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $288.4 million. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Surgery Partners from Hold to Sell, while Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) shares dipped 31 percent to $6.62 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares tumbled 25.9 percent to $8.77 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter and announced the resignation of its CFO Dennis Scor.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) shares declined 24.7 percent to $4.60 as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares tumbled 23.2 percent to $8.10. Maiden Holdings reported a Q2 loss of $16.3 million.
- Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) shares fell 22.8 percent to $25.70. Vectrus posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but revenue missed estimates.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) declined 22.2 percent to $8.05 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shared dipped 15.9 percent to $4.28.
- RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE: RAS) slipped 15.8 percent to $1.41. RAIT Financial Trust reported a Q2 loss of $125.7 million. JMP Securities downgraded RAIT Financial Trust from Market Perform to Market Underperform.
- Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) fell 15 percent to $5.80 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares declined 15 percent to $ 9.11. Bellicum Pharma reported a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.
- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares fell 14.7 percent to $46.05. BBSI reported Q2 earnings of $1.47 per share on sales of $225.6 million. The company also lowered its FY17 earnings guidance.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares dropped 14 percent to $13.71. Hackett Group reported Q2 earnings of $0.25 per share on revenue of $73.6 million.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 12.8 percent to $17.01. TrueCar reported a Q2 loss of $8.1 million.
- FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) declined 11.2 percent to $16.82 as the company posted downbeat Q2 results. DA Davidson downgraded FTD Companies from Buy to Neutral.
- Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) dropped 11.1 percent to $35.60 on weak Q2 earnings report.
- Nature's Sunshine Prod. (NASDAQ: NATR) fell 10.6 percent to $10.95. Nature's Sunshine Products reported a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $81.3 million.
- Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) shares dropped 8.2 percent to $1,880.31. Priceline reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) shares tumbled 7.7 percent to $4.31 on wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) declined 7.7 percent to $36.52 after the company posted results for its second quarter.
- PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) slipped 5.4 percent to $74.87 after the company priced its 10 million share secondary offering.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) dropped 4.7 percent to $101.97 after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat after Tuesday's close, but missed on sales estimates. Disney announced it was buying a majority $1.58 billion stake in BAMTech, the MLB Advanced Media service it initially took a $1 billion stake in last year. In 2018, Disney will also launch its own ESPN streaming service powered by BAMTech, which could help curb fears that cord-cutting would be the ultimate demise of the sports news leader.
