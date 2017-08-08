22 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Bioamber Inc (NASDAQ: BIOA) shares dropped 40 percent to $0.594. BioAmber reported a $11 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Depomed Inc (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares declined 30.6 percent to $6.41 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 sales guidance. Janney Capital downgraded Depomed from Buy to Neutral.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares tumbled 23.75 to $6.75 as the company posted weak quarterly earnings.
- Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) shares declined 21.9 percent to $16.15. Atkore posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share on sales of $397.75 million. The company also lowered its FY earnings forecast.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) shares fell 21.3 percent to $3.70 as the company announced internal investigation and restatement of its previously issued financial statements.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) shares tumbled 19 percent to $12.14 as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 adjusted earnings forecast.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) fell 18.5 percent to $27.27 as the company posted downbeat Q2 revenue and issued a weak guidance.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares dipped 16.1 percent to $21.14 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from Outperform to Neutral.
- Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) dropped 15.8 percent to $21.76 on weak quarterly earnings. Baird downgraded Plains GP Holdings from Outperform to Neutral.
- Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 15.5 percent to $11.54. Airgain reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $13 million.
- PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares declined 13.3 percent to $39.09. PDC Energy reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue of $275.15 million.
- Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTN) dropped 10.6 percent to $6.08. Ballantyne Strong posted Q2 net loss from continuing operations of $0.14 per share, versus net earnings from continuing operations of $0.12 per share, in the year-ago period.
- Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ: QVCA) slipped 9.4 percent to $21.95 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares fell 9.2 percent to $5.11. Quotient reported a Q1 loss of $0.55 per share on sales of $6.8 million.
- HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSNI) shares declined 9 percent to $36.27.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) slipped 8.8 percent to $30.44 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares declined 8.6 percent to $15.25 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss and issued a weak FY17 forecast.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) dropped 7.4 percent to $33.25 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered FY 2017 guidance.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) slipped 7.2 percent to $106.80. GW Pharmaceutials reported Q3 earnings of $2.07 per share on sales of $3.138 million. Maxim Group downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Hold.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 6.6 percent to $8.70 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares fell 6.3 percent to $75.51 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) fell 2.1 percent to $14.93. Hertz Global is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.