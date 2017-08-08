Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 7: Eros Group, Netflix-Millarworld, United Technologies-Rockwell Collins, Fresenius Medical-NxStage

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Monday, August 7, 2017.

United Technologies Offered Less Than $140/Share for Rockwell Collins

The Rumor:

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) has approached Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE: COL) with an offer of less than $140 per share, according to a source as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Bloomberg first reported late Friday talks between the companies.

The two sides are still in talks, the sources said.

Rockwell Collins closed at $127.07, up $8.07.

Fresenius Medical Care to Acquire NxStage for $30.00/Share in Cash

The Deal:

Fresenius Medical Care has signed a merger agreement to acquire NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTM) for $30.00 per common share in cash, or a total transaction value of approximately $2 billion. Closing is currently expected to occur in 2018, subject to approval of NxStage stockholders and regulatory approvals.

NxStage closed at $29.67, up $6.53.

Eros Group in Talks with Apple to Sell Entire Library of Movies, Music for ~$1B

The Rumor:

Shares of Eros Group (NASDAQ: EROS) traded as high as $14 in the premarket as The Economic Times reported that the largest movie producer in India is in talks to sell its entire content library of films and music to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) for approximately $1 billion, according to sources. Eros Now, known as the "Netflix of Bollywood" could also be included as part of a deal, the sources said.

Eros, in a statement, said it was "not privy to any strategic discussions that our NYSE listed parent company Eros International PLC may be having with various potential partners."

Eros closed at $9.35, up $1.15.

Netflix Acquires Millarworld

The Deal:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced it acquired comic book publisher Millarworld, founded by former Marvel writer Mark Millar. Netflix plans to create Netflix Originals using existing and new Millar characters.

Terms were not disclosed.

Netflix closed at $181.33, up $1.06.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.