20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 12:41pm   Comments
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares climbed 27.5 percent to $40.00 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and disclosed a partnership with GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB). Yelp announced plans to sell its Eat24 business.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares jumped 27.2 percent to $42.14 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares rose 25.2 percent to $18.90. Boingo Wireless reported a Q2 net loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $49.033 million.
  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) surged 21 percent to $174.33 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter. William Blair upgraded Arista from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares rose 21 percent to $2.62. PDL BioPharma reported Q2 earnings of $0.39 per share on sales of $143.8 million.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares jumped 20.7 percent to $8.85 as the company posted strong quarterly results.
  • Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) gained 20 percent to $5.10 as the company posted strong Q2 results.
  • Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP) shares jumped 16.4 percent to $14.61 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) surged 15 percent to $9.50 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the third quarter. Raymond James upgraded GoPro from Underperform to Market Perform.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares gained 14.4 percent to $13.35 as the company posted in-line Q2 earnings and issued a strong FY17 sales forecast.
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 14.3 percent to $15.20 as the company posted a lower-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 11.5 percent to $15.15. Etsy reported Q2 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $101.7 million.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares gained 11.5 percent to $1.89. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a $7.00 price target.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) shares climbed 11.3 percent to $26.51 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) shares rose 11.1 percent to $12.05. Magnachip reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share.
  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) gained 10.9 percent to $9.48. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) climbed 9 percent to $41.85 on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares gained 8.3 percent to $137.27 on M&A chatter. GSK, Gilead and Novartis are said to be possibly considering a deal for company.
  • Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 3.3 percent to $12.86 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares rose 3.2 percent to $5.52. Calumet Specialty Products reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share.

