28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares rose 19.9 percent to $37.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and disclosed a partnership with GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB). Yelp announced plans to sell its Eat24 business.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 16.9 percent to $14.55 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 15.6 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the third quarter.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) rose 15.6 percent to $38.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) rose 15 percent to $165.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares rose 11.8 percent to $13.05 in pre-market trading as the company posted in-line Q2 earnings and issued a strong FY17 sales forecast.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) rose 10.7 percent to $140.49 in pre-market trading.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 10.2 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.04 percent on Thursday.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares rose 8.4 percent to $5.80 in the pre-market trading session. Calumet Specialty Products reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share.
- The Western Union Company (NASDAQ: WU) shares rose 7.3 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Lilis Energy Inc (NYSE: LLEX) shares rose 6 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Lilis Energy named James Linville as CEO.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 5.8 percent to $8.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) rose 5.7 percent to $14.39 in pre-market trading after declining 2.71 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares fell 30.8 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading. Electronics For Imaging disclosed that it has postponed Q2 release due to accounting issues related to revenue recognition. Morgan Stanley downgraded Electronics for Imaging from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares fell 26.6 percent to $71.90 in pre-market trading. Applied Optoelectronics posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) shares fell 23.4 percent to $6.51 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered its FY17 earnings guidance.
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares fell 21.7 percent to $37.50 in pre-market trading. IMPINJ posted strong results for its second quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 20.6 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading. ConforMIS posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss, but sales missed estimates. Deutsche Bank downgraded ConforMIS from Buy to Hold.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 13 percent to $4.41 in pre-market trading. Meet Group reported Q2 earnings of $0.09 on revenue of $31.3 million. The company issued a weak sales forecast.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 12.9 percent to $9.99 in pre-market trading. Infinera posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss, but sales missed estimates.
- Archrock Partners LP. (NASDAQ: APLP) fell 12.3 percent to $13.45 in pre-market trading. Archrock Partners reported a 4 million offering of common stock.
- Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) fell 11.5 percent to $38.80 in pre-market trading. Fluor reported a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $4.716 billion. The company also lowered its FY17 earnings guidance.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) fell 11 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading. Synaptics reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $426.5 million.
- Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) shares rose 10.7 percent to $260.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) fell 9.1 percent to $31.90 in pre-market trading. Viacom reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. However, the company projects a decline in domestic advertising revenue for the current quarter.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) fell 8.9 percent to $37.55 in pre-market trading. Viacom reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. However, the company projects a decline in domestic advertising revenue for the current quarter.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) shares fell 8.4 percent to $21.40. Carbonite reported a Q2 loss of $6.4 million. Carbonite projects full-year earnings of $0.74 to $0.80 per share, on revenue of $160.6 million to $170.2 million.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 6.8 percent to $15.86 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has requested more info about proposed post market study for HEPLISAV-B.
