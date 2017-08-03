Less than a month after Benzinga reported a potential expanding relationship between Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH), DISH management danced around the subject repeatedly on the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, DISH reported Q2 GAAP earnings of 9 cents per share, with sales coming in at $3.64 billion; estimates called for sales of $3.72 billion.

Benzinga Pro noted the following headlines live during the conference call (first reported by Reuters):

DISH CEO Charlie Egen Said There Will Be 'Increased M&A And Things Beyond What It Probably Was In The Past'

DISH Says It's In Discussions With Tower Companies, Other Partners On Network Build Out

Ergen Said Amazon Likely Will Have To Think About Connectivity In Their Future

Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch Said 'There Is A Lot Of Touch Points Between Our Businesses With Amazon'

Lynch Said 'Also Things We Do On Direct Broadcasting Satellite Side With Alexa Integration, Installing TVs, Lot Of Touch Points With Amazon'

Back on June 8, a source familiar with the matter told Benzinga Amazon and DISH has been exploring an expanded relationship, including a potential merger at some point in the next several months. The person said Amazon is looking to use DISH’s 5G spectrum to support the roll-out of its delivery drones. In addition, the source said Amazon would like to integrate its Prime Video with DISH’s video services.

Although the two companies have yet to announce an official deal, DISH management’s commentary seems to confirm that the company is at least open to an expanded relationship with Amazon and other partners.

