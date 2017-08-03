25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares tumbled 63.8 percent to $2.63.
- CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares dipped 31.7 percent to $1.73 following weak quarterly results. Barrington Research downgraded CPI Card Group from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE) shares fell 28.6 percent to $3.29. Aerohive Networks reported a Q2 loss of $3.9 million on revenue of $42.3 million, and disclosed that it has extended its $10 million buyback plan.
- CRH Medical Corp (NYSE: CRHM) shares declined 27 percent to $2.70 after the company disclosed financial and operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares dropped 25.2 percent to $3.42. Agile Therapeutics priced offering of 5.33 million shares at $3.75 per share.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 22.3 percent to $2.89. Windstream posted a Q2 loss of $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. Windstream eliminated its quarterly dividend and announced a $90 million buyback plan.
- LSC Communications Inc (NYSE: LKSD) shares dipped 22.2 percent to $15.30 as the company posted weak quarterly earnings and lowered its FY 2017 guidance.
- Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD) declined 19.7 percent to $20.75. Psychemedics reported Q2 earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $9.7 million.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares dropped 18.5 percent to $4.49. Container Store reported Q1 adjusted loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $183.1 million.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares fell 18.3 percent to $25.55 after the company posted downbeat quarter earnings and lowered its Q2 outlook.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares tumbled 17.8 percent to $13.98 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) dropped 17.2 percent to $1.78 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) fell 16.7 percent to $13.95 as the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- Titan International Inc (NYSE: TWI) shares declined 16.3 percent to $10.56. Titan International reported a Q2 loss of $6.3 million.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) fell 16 percent to $14.45 as the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares dropped 14.8 percent to $25.05. Sierra Wireless reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share on sales of $173.5 million and announced plans to buy Numerex at $29.65 per share.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 13.9 percent to $14.68.
- Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) shares declined 13.7 percent to $13.43 following Q2 results. Cowen & Co. downgraded Habit Restaurants from Outperform to Market Perform.
- MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) dropped 13.3 percent to $27.35. MYR Group reported Q2 earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $356.2 million. The company also announced a $20 million buyback plan.
- Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 12.5 percent to $32.51 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results and reduced FY17 outlook.
- Cenveo, Inc. (NYSE: CVO) dropped 12.3 percent to $4.96. Cenveo reported a Q2 loss of $1.9 million.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) declined 10.7 percent to $3.00 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter. Avon also disclosed that its CEO will step down on March 31, 2018.
- Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) fell 9.5 percent to $35.95. Glaukos reported a Q2 loss of $3.3 million.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares dropped 7.1 percent to $61.58 after the company posted quarterly results and announced plans to withdraw Obamacare plans from Utah and Wisconsin. Molina Healthcare is also withdrawing previously issued guidance.
- Numerex Corp. (NASDAQ: NMRX) fell 6.9 percent to $4.58. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) announced plans to buy Numerex at $29.65 per share.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.