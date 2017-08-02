Market Overview

Oclaro Revisits Lower End Of 2-Month Trading Range
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 02, 2017 3:07pm   Comments
Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) shares are trading lower by 71 cents at $9.19 in Wednesday's session. The provider of optical components is following suit with other issues in the sector that are deep in the red as well. For example, NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) shares are lower by 65 cents or nearly 8 percent at $7.71. Also, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares are trading lower by $5.50 or 5 percent at $94.11.

After a lower open, it managed only a 3-cent bounce to $9.66 before continuing its move lower. So far, the stock has reached $8.96, but it has rebounded back into the $9 handle. That low comes under just under the lower end of the trading range from the $9 area to $10.50 area that has been in place since early June.

