18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) shares dropped 36.6 percent to $5.24. Flotek Industries reported a Q2 loss of $3.8 million on revenue of $85.2 million.
- RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) shares tumbled 27.5 percent to $1.77. Radisys reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $35.1 million. For the current quarter, RadiSys projects a loss of $0.13 per share to a loss of $0.09 per share, and revenue of $26 million to $30
- million.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares dipped 25.2 percent to $15.55 following a poor outlook. The company said that it expects to lose $1.34 to $1.36 per share (after earning $0.24 per share last year) in the second quarter on revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.204 billion versus Wall Street's expectations for $1.26 billion.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares dropped 22.2 percent to $47.53 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) dropped 18.8 percent to $220.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Shutterstock Inc (NASDAQ: SSTK) shares tumbled 18.4 percent to $34.01 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 outlook.
- RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) shares dipped 17.5 percent to $10.15 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares fell 16.7 percent to $9.12 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. Deutsche Bank downgraded Big 5 Sporting from Buy to Hold.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) dropped 16.5 percent to $9.52. SunPower posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss, but issued a weak sales forecast.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares tumbled 15.6 percent to $6.13. Wedbush initiated coverage on National CineMedia with a Neutral rating and a $6.50 price target.
- Aegion Corp (NASDAQ: AEGN) fell 15.5 percent to $20.41 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Aegion from Buy to Neutral.
- Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) declined 14.8 percent to $30.00 as the company posted weak quarterly earnings and resignation of its CFO.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) dropped 14.6 percent to $10.80 on wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) fell 14.4 percent to $2.93 as the company reported the termination of tax benefit preservation plan.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) dropped 14 percent to $2.92. On Tuesday, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported a Q2 loss of $13.1 million.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) shares declined 13 percent to $142.08. Pioneer Natural Resources reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share on sales of $1.63 billion. The company also announced plans to lower its 2017 capital budget. Wells Fargo downgraded Pioneer Natural from Outperform to Market Perform.
- The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) declined 11.5 percent to $201.00 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ultimate Software from Buy to Hold.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares fell 5.8 percent to $73.00. ResMed reported Q4 earnings of $0.77 per share on sales of $556.7 million. Credit Suisse downgraded ResMed from Outperform to Neutral.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.