18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) shares jumped 20.5 percent to $23.04 as the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) surged 17.5 percent to $78.26. Spark Therapeutics reported a Q2 loss of $74.4 million on revenue of $1.5 million.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares surged 15.3 percent to $70.33 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its buyback plan to $1 billion.
- PharMerica Corporation (NYSE: PMC) shares climbed 15.1 percent to $28.88 as the company agreed to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash.
- Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) shares gained 12.4 percent to $6.59. Manitowoc is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 7. Baird upgraded Manitowoc from Neutral to Outperform.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares gained 13.1 percent to $194.91 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. First Analysis upgraded Illumina from Underweight to Equal Weight.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) gained 12.2 percent to $17.83 after reporting a wider-than-expected loss.
- Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares rose 12.1 percent to $79.76 on strong quarterly earnings.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) jumped 11.1 percent to $13.67 on better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) gained 10.2 percent to $30.35 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) rose 9.6 percent to $16.26 as the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its FY 2017 guidance.
- SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ: SP) gained 8.6 percent to $35.62. SP Plus reported Q2 profit of $16.2 million on revenue of $415.4 million.
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE) climbed 8.4 percent to $79.47 as the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) shares gained 7.7 percent to $18.46 on stronger-than-expected Q3 results.
- Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ: SPAR) surged 6.8 percent to $9.45 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) rose 6.1 percent to $63.45 as the company posted strong quarterly results and raised its FY17 outlook.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares gained 5.5 percent to $158.35 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company sold 41 million units iPhone units and 11.42 million iPad units during the quarter.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares rose 3.8 percent to $51.88 after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings and raised its FY 2017 guidance.
