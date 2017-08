Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 31

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, August 31, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:52:46 pm: WYNN Wynn Res Sep 15 $138 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 862 @ $2.351 vs 32 OI; Ref=$139.01

3:50:36 pm: SREV Service Source Apr 20 $2.5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 4434 @ $1.45 vs 0 OI; Ref=$3.555

3:49:11 pm: GILD Gilead Feb 16 $80 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1000 @ $3.9 vs 111 OI; Ref=$83.870

3:15:09 pm: FOX Twenty-First Cent Fox Jan 19 $27 Puts at the Ask: 4500 @ $1.601 vs 4047 OI; Ref=$27.15

2:31:15 pm: NXST Nexstar Feb 16 $70 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $2.351 vs 7 OI; Ref=$60.075

2:28:06 pm: SPLK Splunk Oct 20 $72.5 Calls at the Ask: 1380 @ $0.801 vs 2 OI; Ref=$66.93

2:23:52 pm: TRV Travelers Jan 19 $120 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 747 @ $5.1 vs 664 OI; Ref=$120.24 Signals

1:39:17 pm: ZOES Zoe's Sep 15 $12.5 Puts Sweep (37) at the Bid: 1796 @ $0.401 vs 1644 OI; Ref=$12.795

1:26:48 pm: PANW Palo Alto Net Oct 20 $115 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $1.601 vs 323 OI; Ref=$132.7815

1:09:37 pm: SQ Square Oct 20 $29 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 13881 @ $0.434 vs 331 OI; Ref=$26.2446

11:14:28 am: SVU SuperValu Jan, 2019 $10 Puts Sweep (52) at the Ask: 1641 @ $0.899 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.01

10:44:47 am: R Ryder Sep 15 $77.5 Calls Sweep (30) at the Bid: 600 @ $1.351 vs 52 OI; Ref=$77.61

10:40:39 am: LULU lululemon Fri $53.5 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 511 @ $1.258 vs 393 OI; Ref=$57.46

10:35:58 am: NVDA Nvidia Nov 17 $145 Puts at the Ask: 1200 @ $3.65 vs 1188 OI; Ref=$168.69

10:32:46 am: OMER Omeros Sep 15 $23 Puts Sweep (30) at the Bid: 603 @ $2.952 vs 171 OI; Ref=$20.26

10:23:53 am: LULU lululemon Oct 20 $62.5 Calls at the Ask: 2500 @ $2.01 vs 749 OI; Ref=$57.38

10:09:25 am: AZN AstraZeneca Sep 15 $29.5 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 3500 @ $0.6 vs 1081 OI; Ref=$29.75

9:50:33 am: TJX TJX Sep 15 $72.5 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 583 @ $1.35 vs 192 OI; Ref=$72.0

9:41:35 am: PE Parsley Energy Dec 15 $25 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 645 @ $2.0 vs 125 OI; Ref=$24.69

9:35:47 am: AMD AMD Sep 29 $13.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1832 @ $0.5 vs 1100 OI; Ref=$12.9892

