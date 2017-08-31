15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
- Steadymed Ltd (NASDAQ: STDY) shares tumbled 38.2 percent to $3.65 after the company disclosed that it has received a Refusal To File letter from the FDA related to Trevyent NDA.
- Magal Security Systems Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: MAGS) dropped 13.9 percent to $4.16. Magal Security reported a Q2 loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.254 million.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) declined 12.8 percent to $2.65 on news of SEC subpoena. A subpoena from the SEC is requesting certain documents and information related to offerings made by the company between June 2016 and July 2017. Dryships stated it has delivered the requested information to the SEC.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares dropped 11.4 percent to $22.60 after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its FY18 earnings outlook.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) dipped 11.3 percent to $21.53. Ciena posted better-than-expected Q3 results, but issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) fell 10.9 percent to $13.85 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and lowered its outlook for the year.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) dropped 8.2 percent to $70.50. Dollar General reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) slipped 8.2 percent to $12.71 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares dropped 7.6 percent to $6.18. CGG disclosed that it has signed a multi-client data agreement with Mozambique Ministry.
- Command Security Corporation (NYSE: MOC) shares fell 7.6 percent to $2.90.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares dropped 6.2 percent to $23.53. Finisar is schedule to announce Q1 financial results on September 7th, 2017.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares declined 5.8 percent to $47.39 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) dropped 5.2 percent to $49.98. Ctrip.com reported Q2 net income of $48.2 million on revenue of $953.1 million.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) declined 4.6 percent to $9.18. Compass Point downgraded New Senior Investment Group from Buy to Neutral.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares slipped 4 percent to $37.51. Semtech reported upbeat Q2 earnings, but sales missed views.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...