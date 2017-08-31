18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares climbed 26.4 percent to $20.75 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) shares jumped 18.4 percent to $21.25.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares rose 17 percent to $ 2.21.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares surged 13.3 percent to $12.80.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares gained 10.5 percent to $3.57.
- Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) climbed 10.1 percent to $11.18. Ignyta is schedule to host a conference call on entrectinib ROS1 lung cancer update on September 6, 2017.
- Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) shares rose 9.4 percent to $23.70.
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares surged 9 percent to $4.49 after the company reported a collaboration with CAD MicroSolutions to distribute 3D printer to Canada.
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) rose 7 percent to $7.05. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) shares gained 6.3 percent to $4.25 after the company disclosed an agreement to acquire a 33.1 percent stake in Astellia for €8.6 million.
- ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) climbed 5.6 percent to $11.40. First Analysis upgraded ChannelAdvisor from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) rose 4.5 percent to $6.94 after declining 3.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares rose 4.4 percent to $3.73 after dipping 82.81 percent on Wednesday.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares climbed 3.7 percent to $53.25 on strong quarterly earnings.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) gained 3.6 percent to $55.03. KeyBanc reinstated Six Flags with an Overweight rating.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) rose 3.3 percent to $83.87. Argus upgraded Gilead from Hold to Buy.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCH) gained 3.1 percent to $78.92. JP Morgan upgraded Arch Coal from Neutral to Overweight.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 3 percent to $37.10. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Momo with a Buy rating and a $56.00 price target.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...