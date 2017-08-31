Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 30: BroadSoft, Toshiba, Veon

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Broadsoft Explores Sale

The Rumor:

BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT) is said to be exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, according to sources as reported by Reuters. The sources said BroadSoft has hired Jefferies as an advisor for the process.

BroadSoft and Jefferies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BroadSoft closed at $48.00 on Wednesday, up $4.95.

Consortium Including Bain Capital, Apple Said to Offer $18.2B for Toshiba's Memory Chip Unit

The Rumor:

A consortium including Bain Capital and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has offered a last-minute bid for Toshiba Corp's of approximately $18 billion, according to a report from NHK. The Bain group and Toshiba would each have a 46 percent stake in the unit, the report said, as talks between Toshiba and a Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC)-led consortium are said to have stalled.

Nikkei later reported that a source close to the matter said Toshiba considers the Western Digital group to be "the strongest prospective buyer" for chip unit.

Toshiba declined comment on the chip sale process. Bain and Apple representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Western Digital closed at $90.30, up 23 cents.

Veon Announces Sale of Tower Business for ~$940M

The Deal:

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and Global Telecom Holding S.A.E (OTC: ORSTF) announced that their subsidiary in Pakistan, Jazz, has signed an agreement for the sale of its tower business for approximately $940 million, subject to adjustments. Completion is expected to occur before the end of 2017.

Veon closed at $4.17, down 2 cents.

