15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares climbed 71.6 percent to $15.88 as the company announced that the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 12-1 in support of the company’s Hepatitis B vaccine, HEPLISAV-B. RBC Capital upgraded Dynavax from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- CDI Corp. (NYSE: CDI) shares jumped 32.3 percent to $8.20 as the company agreed to be acquired by AE Industrial Partners for $8.25 per share in cash.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares jumped 16.2 percent to $6.17. Novan is scheduled to host a conference call on August 2 to provide an update on its activities and progress.
- Myomo Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 14 percent to $10.03 as the company disclosed that it has received CE Mark approval for MyoPro.
- Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares gained 12.8 percent to $57.34. Sohu.com reported a Q2 loss of $1.85 per share on revenue of $461.168 million.
- Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) shares surged 12.7 percent to $28.65 as the company reported quarterly financial results and raised its quarterly distribution by 32.7 percent.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) rose 11.1 percent to $4.00. OncoCyte is expected to release Q2 results on August 14.
- Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) surged 9.4 percent to $48.70 as the company posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SERV) climbed 8.3 percent to $43.75 after the company posted in-line Q2 earnings and raised its FY 2017 guidance.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) rose 7.8 percent to $6.50. Apollo Endosurgery is estimated to release Q2 results on August 1.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) climbed 6 percent to $16.00. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AxoGen with an Outperform rating.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) surged 4.8 percent to $58.70 as the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
- New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) shares gained 4.7 percent to $16.79 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares rose 4.5 percent to $16.24. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Aceto with a Buy rating.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares rose 4.5 percent to $386.92. Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) proposed a merger with Charter Communications, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The combined entity would have been a newly created publicly-traded company, controlled by Japan's Softbank. Late Sunday, Charter in a statement reported by Dow Jones said it wasn't interested in acquiring Sprint.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.