Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 28-30: Calpine, Sprint-Charter-Softbank, Iron Mountain-MAG Datacenters

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30.

Calpine Says Board, Management are in Talks Related to Possible Sale

The Sale Talks:

Calpine Corporation (NYSE: CPN), in an 8K filing on Friday, said the Board and management are in discussions regarding a potential sale of the company. Calpine said "the public equity markets have undervalued our business and underappreciated our strong track record of executing on our financial commitments and our stable cash flows."

Bloomberg reported Wednesday private equity firm Energy Capital Partners is in advanced talks to buy Calpine, according to sources.

Calpine closed at $14.57, up 34 cents.

Sprint Proposed Merger With Charter

The Rumor:

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) proposed a merger with Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The combined entity would have been a newly created publicly-traded company, controlled by Japan's Softbank (OTC: SFTBY).

Late Sunday, Charter in a statement reported by Dow Jones said it wasn't interested in acquiring Sprint.

A much-discussed potential merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is still a possibility, according to sources.

Sprint closed at $8.22, up 2 cents.

Iron Mountain to Acquire Denver Data Center Business for ~$130M

The Deal:

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) announced Friday it has agreed to purchase MAG DATACENTERS, LLC, which operates FORTRUST, a private data center businesses for total consideration of approximately $128 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and anticipated to be completed prior to the end of Q3.

CA closed at $31.10, down $3.55.

