20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NYSE: CUR) shares dipped 59.1 percent to $2.29 after the company disclosed that top-line Phase 2 for NSI-189 for major depressive disorder did not meet primary efficacy endpoint.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares tumbled 26.6 percent to $17.48 after the company reported preliminary Q2 results and announced an offering of $175 million in Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. Team expects Q2 operating loss of $9 million to $7 million, and sales of $310 million.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares declined 17 percent to $40.45 as the company disclosed topline Phase 3 results for EXPAREL® as a single-dose nerve block.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares dipped 15.5 percent to $33.60 after the company posted weak Q2 results and named Dave Mosley as CEO.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) fell 15.5 percent to $18.75 as the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) dropped 14.3 percent to $ 21.92 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) fell 11.6 percent to $48.83 on weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) dropped 10.1 percent to $36.64. Logitech posted upbeat profit for its first quarter and raised its profit forecast for the year.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) shares tumbled 9.8 percent to $38.30 as the company posted downbeat results for its third quarter and issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.
- HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) shares fell 9.7 percent to $35.98 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered its FY17 guidance.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) declined 8.1 percent to $196.70. Domino's posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) dipped 7.3 percent to $86.67. Lincoln Electric posted upbeat quarterly results.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 7.3 percent to $3.47 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares dropped 7.2 percent to $4.42 after declining 4.79 percent on Monday.
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) fell 7.2 percent to $0.446. B. Riley downgraded Cytori Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) declined 5.8 percent to $197.74 after reporting Q2 results.
- Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) dropped 5.6 percent to $77.15. Deutsche Bank downgraded Power Integrations from Buy to Hold.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) shares fell 4.4 percent to $77.00. New Oriental Education reported Q4 profit of $55.4 million on revenue of $486.4 million.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares dropped 3.4 percent to $946.83. Alphabet reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares slipped 3.2 percent to $966.18. Alphabet reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.