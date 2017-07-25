25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares rose 4.5 percent to $113.05 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) rose 2.1 percent to $36.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares rose 17.6 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading. Sandell Asset Management urged a sale of Barnes & Noble, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 8.9 percent to $6.35 in pre-market trading after surging 15.45 percent on Monday.
- Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) rose 8.1 percent to $7.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.36 percent on Monday.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) rose 7.1 percent to $23.71 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.75 percent on Monday.
- EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM) shares rose 7 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.90 percent on Monday.
- Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 5.9 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has been issued a patent for COM701, its lead immuno-oncology product candidate.
- Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) rose 5.2 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.27 percent on Monday.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 4.8 percent to $41.11 in the pre-market trading session. Medicines Company reported that TANGO-2 stopped early for superior benefit-risk compared to best available therapy for CRE by the Data Safety And Monitoring Board.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 4.4 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after declining 19.86 percent on Monday.
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares rose 4.3 percent to $296.90 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares fell 17.2 percent to $32.93 in pre-market trading after the company posted weak Q2 results and named Dave Mosley as CEO.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) fell 12.6 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) fell 8.2 percent to $23.49 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) fell 7.6 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed topline Phase 3 results for EXPAREL® as a single-dose nerve block.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 7.6 percent to $25.90 after gaining 0.54 percent on Monday.
- Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 6 percent to $38.30 in pre-market trading. Logitech posted upbeat profit for its first quarter and raised its profit forecast for the year.
- Equity Residential. (NYSE: EQR) fell 5.9 percent to $62.74 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.76 percent on Monday.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) fell 5.6 percent to $66.66 in pre-market trading. Molina Healthcare announced plans to reduce around 1,400 jobs, Reuters reported.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) shares rose 4.3 percent to $77.00 in pre-market trading. New Oriental Education reported Q4 profit of $55.4 million on revenue of $486.4 million.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 3.2 percent to $4.62 in pre-market trading after declining 4.79 percent on Monday.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares fell 2.7 percent to $972.00 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares fell 2.6 percent to $954.94 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) fell 2.4 percent to $205.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
