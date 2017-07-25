25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 4.4 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after declining 19.86 percent on Monday. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares rose 4.3 percent to $296.90 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.

(NASDAQ: GOOG) shares fell 2.6 percent to $954.94 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) fell 2.4 percent to $205.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.

