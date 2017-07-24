Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has teamed up with leading Hollywood action star and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on a brand new three-minute commercial for Apple’s Siri voice assistant.

In the commercial, which is called “The Rock x Siri Diminate The Day” and can be viewed on Apples YouTube channel, Johnson uses Siri to help him keep track of his busy schedule and navigate his complicated daily routine. Of course, The Rock's daily routine includes piloting a commercial airplane traveling to Rome, and taking a selfie in space before ultimately arriving on the set of his latest action movie.

Apple likely paid a pretty penny for Johnson’s appearance. In 2016, Johnson was the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. Apple likely chose Johnson as its Siri spokesperson because of his popularity and reputation for his work ethic and busy lifestyle.

"You should never, ever, under any circumstances, underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri,” the videos caption reads.

Johnson, who has a massive social media following including 11.6 million Twitter followers, generated buzz for the commercial on Sunday when he posted what appeared to be a movie poster for the project.

Teamed w/ @Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever. Drops TOMORROW!#ROCKxSIRI #DominateYourDay✊

