18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares climbed 77.5 percent to $1.81 after the company reported that the NDA for Macrilen for evaluation of growth hormone deficiency in adults has been granted a December 30, 2017 PDUFA date.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares jumped 24.6 percent to $164.68 after the company reported encouraging phase 2 data. The company's three-drug cocktails showed an improvement in lung functions among patients with cystic fibrosis by 9.6 percentage points or more, which was better than what analysts were expecting. Cowen upgraded Vertex Pharma from Market Perform to Outperform, while Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Barclays also upgraded Vertex from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) shares surged 16.4 percent to $78.02. Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares gained 13.7 percent to $66.80 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY17 outlook.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) jumped 11.7 percent to $4.66. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) climbed 9.5 percent to $22.45 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) shares gained 8.3 percent to $5.25.
- xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ: XGTI) rose 8.2 percent to $2.25 on $1.5 million order for its Vislink unit. Maxim Group initiated coverage on xG Technology with a Buy rating.
- Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: ALSK) shares surged 7.5 percent to $2.44. Alaska Communications is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 3.
- EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE: XCO) shares gained 21 percent to $1.96.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares gained 5.6 percent to $27.50. Discovery Communications is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
- AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) climbed 5.1 percent to $ 59.66. AMC Networks reported a proposed public offering of $500 million in Senior Notes due 2025.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares rose 5 percent to $26.63. Discovery Communications is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares surged 4.6 percent to $39.70. Credit Suisse upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from Neutral to Outperform.
- ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) gained 4.1 percent to $149.12 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 4 percent to $45.75. Axiom Capital upgraded First Solar from Hold to Buy.
- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) climbed 3.3 percent to $6.59. Axiom Capital upgraded JA Solar from Sell to Hold.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares rose 2.6 percent to $46.30 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
