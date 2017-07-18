Visa (NYSE: V ) and PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL ) today announced an extension of their strategic partnership to Europe.

The two companies are already collaborating in the U.S. and Asia Pacific to accelerate the adoption of secure and convenient online, in-app and in store payments. This latest step brings the benefits of the partnership to European consumers and businesses.

Additionally, PayPal - under its banking license in Europe - is joining the Visa network of client financial institutions and will be able to offer Visa accounts in Europe, enabling consumers and businesses to use their PayPal funds to spend wherever Visa is accepted worldwide.

Posted-In: News Rumors

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.