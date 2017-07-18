Market Overview

PayPal, Visa in Deal to Offer Debit Cards in Europe

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 3:57am   Comments
Visa (NYSE: V) and PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) today announced an extension of their strategic partnership to Europe.
 
The two companies are already collaborating in the U.S. and Asia Pacific to accelerate the adoption of secure and convenient online, in-app and in store payments. This latest step brings the benefits of the partnership to European consumers and businesses.
 
Additionally, PayPal - under its banking license in Europe - is joining the Visa network of client financial institutions and will be able to offer Visa accounts in Europe, enabling consumers and businesses to use their PayPal funds to spend wherever Visa is accepted worldwide.

Posted-In: News Rumors

