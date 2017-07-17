18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Sevcon Inc (NASDAQ: SEV) shares climbed 59.6 percent to $21.71 after the company agreed to be acquired by BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA).
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares jumped 26 percent to $3.02 after climbing 11.63 percent on Friday.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares jumped 22.2 percent to $2.53. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Soligenix with a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares gained 19 percent to $6.72 as the company disclosed positive interim results from its ongoing low-dose Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares surged 13.7 percent to $30.94 after the company announced plans to acquire Alere Triage assets for $400 million plus $40 million in contingent consideration.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares climbed 12.4 percent to $2.56 after slipping 1.30 percent on Friday.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares surged 12.3 percent to $8.79 after gaining 4.83 percent on Friday.
- Patriot National Inc (NYSE: PN) shares climbed 9.6 percent to $2.29.
- Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) surged 8.3 percent to $25.35. Raymond James upgraded Chuy's Holdings from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) rose 8.1 percent to $10.00.
- Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP) shares rose 8 percent to $14.38.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares surged 7.4 percent to $3.64 after announcing development and production agreement with Royal DSM for food & nutrition molecule.
- Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) climbed 6.8 percent to $18.75. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lantheus with an Overweight rating.
- Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) rose 6.1 percent to $44.40. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Greenbrier from Hold to Buy.
- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) rose 5.1 percent to $53.96. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from Neutral to Buy.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares climbed 4.2 percent to $4.95. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE: DDC) gained 4.1 percent to $14.03 after the company agreed to be acquired by The Washington Companies for $14.25 per share in cash.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares rose 4.1 percent to $5.10 as the company issued a strong sales forecast. USA Technologies also disclosed that it has filed for a $35 million offering.
