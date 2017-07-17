20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: ABEO) shares rose 3.2 percent to $9.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.68 percent on Friday. Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE: DDC) rose 2 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by The Washington Companies for $14.25 per share in cash.

Losers

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) shares fell 12.1 percent to $4.95 after the company issued an update on the FDA meeting regarding TX-004HR.

(NYSE: ALEX) shares fell 3.8 percent to $40.57 in pre-market trading after rising 0.67 percent on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) fell 2.1 percent to $89.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.

