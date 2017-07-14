Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2017 12:59pm   Comments
  • Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares dipped 29.8 percent to $1.65 as the company reported Warrant Exercise Agreements resulting in a $1.6 million financing.
  • CRH Medical Corp (NYSE: CRHM) shares dropped 21 percent to $4.15.
  • A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares declined 19.1 percent to $6.67 after the company reported disappointing preliminary results for its second quarter. KeyBanc downgradedA10 Networks from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares tumbled 16 percent to $42.84 after the company lowered its guidance for the second quarter. CyberArk announced after Thursday's market close that its second-quarter revenue will fall short of expectations. JP Morgan downgraded CyberArk from Overweight to Neutral, while Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NVGS) shares declined 9.5 percent to $10.45.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares fell 7.5 percent to $65.15. RH reaffirmed its guidance for the second quarter and reported the completion of its $700 million share repurchase program.
  • Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $4.80 as the company lowered its Q2 guidance.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares dropped 4.9 percent to $122.03. Piper Jaffray downgraded F5 Networks from Overweight to Neutral..
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 4.8 percent to $12.25. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Kratos Defense & Security from Buy to Hold.
  • Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) fell 4.7 percent to $39.65 after the company lowered its Q2 outlook.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) dropped 4.4 percent to $7.66. Oppenheimer downgraded Himax from Perform to Underperform.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares declined 3.4 percent to $8.81. Shiloh Industries priced its 5 million share offering at $8.25 per share.

