12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares dipped 29.8 percent to $1.65 as the company reported Warrant Exercise Agreements resulting in a $1.6 million financing.
- CRH Medical Corp (NYSE: CRHM) shares dropped 21 percent to $4.15.
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares declined 19.1 percent to $6.67 after the company reported disappointing preliminary results for its second quarter. KeyBanc downgradedA10 Networks from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares tumbled 16 percent to $42.84 after the company lowered its guidance for the second quarter. CyberArk announced after Thursday's market close that its second-quarter revenue will fall short of expectations. JP Morgan downgraded CyberArk from Overweight to Neutral, while Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NVGS) shares declined 9.5 percent to $10.45.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares fell 7.5 percent to $65.15. RH reaffirmed its guidance for the second quarter and reported the completion of its $700 million share repurchase program.
- Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $4.80 as the company lowered its Q2 guidance.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares dropped 4.9 percent to $122.03. Piper Jaffray downgraded F5 Networks from Overweight to Neutral..
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 4.8 percent to $12.25. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Kratos Defense & Security from Buy to Hold.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) fell 4.7 percent to $39.65 after the company lowered its Q2 outlook.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) dropped 4.4 percent to $7.66. Oppenheimer downgraded Himax from Perform to Underperform.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares declined 3.4 percent to $8.81. Shiloh Industries priced its 5 million share offering at $8.25 per share.
