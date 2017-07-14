Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and CEO Jeff Bezos have recieved a lot of headlines recently after the company announced an acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) in June. This week, Bezos is getting a bit more attention on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), but not for his business savvy--for his fashion sense.

Bezos was photographed at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley this week looking more like an action star than a business executive. The picture below inspired a number of Bezos fans to weigh in on the billionaire’s style and physique this week.

With Amazon stock up another 33.5 percent in 2017, Bezos has earned the right to dress any way he’d like. In fact, as of late May, Bezos was within a measly $5 billion or so of surpassing Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates as the richest person in the world. With a net worth of more than $82 billion, Bezos should have no problem enduring a few good-natured jabs at his fashion sense.

Here’s a look at what people had to say.

Some tweeters thought Bezos looked particularly Hollywood-esque.

Some noted that Bezos has definitely been hitting the gym.

At age 53, some Twitter users suggested that Bezos may have borrowed a page out of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” Hooli CEO Gavin Belson’s book on maintaining a youthful appearance.

Others speculated that Bezos was serving as a living advertisement for Whole Foods nutritional products.

Finally, one tweeter suggested there as a simple explanation for Bezos' unconventional appearance at the conference.

Image credit: Steve Jurvetson, Flickr

