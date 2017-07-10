Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s Prime Day event is set to begin within a matter of hours. While Amazon is promoting huge savings on a number of popular items, the website BestBlackFriday.com crunched the numbers to see just how good Amazon’s 2017 Prime Day deals are up to this point.

The site is comparing Prime Day 2017 prices to Prime Day 2016 and Black Friday 2016 to see whether or not shoppers are getting even better deals this Prime Day.

“We are hoping to have 50 or so comparisons, and we are focusing on the most popular items,” BestBlackFriday.com owner and editor Eric Jones said.

Related Link: Amazon's Impact In The Grocery Sector Will Be Felt As Early As Tuesday

Here’s a look at how some of the Prime Day prices stack up to last year’s big events:

Amazon Echo for $89.99 ($90 savings): $50 better than Black Friday 2016 and $40 better than Prime Day 2016

Amazon Echo Dot for $34.99 ($15 savings): $5 better than both Back Friday 2016 and Prime Day 2016

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader in Black, 6” display for $89.99 ($30 savings): $10 better than Black Friday 2016 and the same price as Prime Day 2016

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa 7” Display for $29.99 ($20 savings): $3.34 better than both Black Friday 2016 and Prime Day 2016

32-inch 720p TCL TV for $99.99: $30 worse than Black Friday 2016 and same price as Prime Day 2016.

To compare Prime Day prices on other deals or to check back in as new deals are announced, visit the BestBlackFriday.com price comparisons page here. The site will be updating the price comparisons throughout the day.

_______

Image Credit: By blu-news.org (Amazon) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: BestBlackFriday.com Eric JonesNews Previews Events Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.