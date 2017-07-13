15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NVGS) shares jumped 30 percent to $11.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and Navigator Holdings announced plans to develop an ethylene marine export terminal on the Houston Ship Channel.
- xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ: XGTI) shares climbed 16.6 percent to $1.83 after the company reported strong preliminary sales numbers for the second quarter.
- Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares surged 15.6 percent to $31.58 following announcement of a deal with Uber. Uber will merge its Russian operations with Russia-based Yandex and from a yet-to-be-named venture that would be worth $3.73 billion, Bloomberg reported. In turn, Uber will invest $225 million in the new venture and will own a 36.6-percent stake in the combined entity.
- Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CIE) shares gained 9.6 percent to $2.51 after the company reported a deal to expand Anchor unit.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) shares rose 9.1 percent to $32.31. JP Morgan upgraded Camping World from Neutral to Overweight.
- Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) shares climbed 7.8 percent to $8.00.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 6 percent to $7.06 after the company reported record quarterly prescription data. The number of prescriptions filled during the June quarter climbed 46percent year-over-year to 17,180.
- CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ: CBMX) surged 5.9 percent to $5.35. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on CombiMatrix with a Buy rating.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares rose 4.3 percent to $9.74 after gaining 1.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) gained 4.2 percent to $40.93. JMP Securities upgraded Haemonetics from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RCMT) climbed 4 percent to $5.20. Benchmark initiated coverage on R C M Technologies with a Buy rating.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares gained 3.6 percent to $15.80. Snap will report Q2 results on August 10. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Snap from Hold to Buy.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares rose 3.6 percent to $52.68 after the company issued a strong forecast the second quarter. The company now expects Q2 earnings above the high-end of its earlier issued outlook.
- Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) gained 3.4 percent to $34.89. UBS upgraded Quanta Services from Neutral to Buy.
- Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ: NTIC) rose 3.1 percent to $16.50. Northern Technologies reported Q3 earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.36 million.
