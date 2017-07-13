Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares are trading higher by $6.11 (8.40 percent) at $78.75 in Thursday's session. The catalyst for the rally is the announcement by the company that it will exceed both top- and bottom-line results when it reports after the close on August 3.

In volatile trading, it sprinted to $77.70 off the open then had a quick decline to $74.01 before resuming its move higher. At this time, it has come all the way back to make a new high for the day at $78.64 as of 11:25 a.m.

It will easily post a new all-time closing high, as the previous one was made Wednesday at $72.64.

