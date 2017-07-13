A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Yellen Testimony

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and the Producer Price Index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington at 9:30 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 1:00 p.m. ET. The U.S. Treasury budget data for June will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 19 points to 21,502.00, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures rose 3.75 points to 2,443.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 19.25 points to 5,805.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.50 percent to trade at $47.50 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.35 percent to trade at $47.50 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.01 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.49 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.21 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.12 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.58 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.01 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.16 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.64 percent and India's BSE Sensex rose 0.73 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Bank of America downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Buy to Neutral.

AT&T shares fell 0.81 percent to $36.53 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) issued a strong forecast the second quarter. The company now expects Q2 earnings above the high-end of its earlier issued outlook.

(NYSE: BOX) named Stephanie Carullo as its new Chief Operating Officer. Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) surged around 17 percent in pre-market trading following announcement of its deal with Uber. Yandex and Uber will combine their ridesharing businesses in Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Georgia into a new company. Uber will invest $225 million in Yandex and $100 million in Yandex's new company.

