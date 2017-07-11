12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares declined 30.5 percent to $1.55.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares tumbled 16.7 percent to $7.38 after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares dropped 16.3 percent to $3.90.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares fell 14 percent to $6.07.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares dropped 11.6 percent to $10.94. Shiloh Industries reported commencement of 5 million share common stock offering.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 10.3 percent to $13.40.
- Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of PA (NASDAQ: PBIP) shares declined 9.2 percent to $15.81.
- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) shares dipped 8 percent to $23.08. Getty Realty priced 4.1 million shares of common stock at $23.15 per share. The company also reported the purchase of 42 properties in metropolitan Columbia and South Carolina for $70 million.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares declined 5.8 percent to $16.00. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) fell 5.7 percent to $38.22. Craig-Hallum downgraded Petmed Express from Buy to Hold.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares dropped 5.1 percent to $2.99 after surging 12.90 percent on Monday.
- Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) shares fell 4.3 percent to $22.96. Barracuda reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while revenue exceeded expectations.
Mid-Day Losers
