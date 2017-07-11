Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 12:24pm   Comments
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares jumped 49.3 percent to $27.46 after the company reported positive topline Phase 2 results for ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
  • Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) shares surged 37 percent to $6.11 after the company reported the sale of its operated Williston Basin assets for $1.4 billion.
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares climbed 23.8 percent to $12.70. The U.S. FDA confirmed that Amicus Therapeutics may submit NDA for migalastat for Fabry disease.
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) surged 19.1 percent to $7.73 after the company reported submission of amendment to potentially extend review for DEXTENZA NDA.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares rose 18.4 percent to $3.79.
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) shares surged 15 percent to $5.52. Oppenheimer upgraded TherapeuticsMD from Perform to Outperform.
  • Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shares gained 10.7 percent to $12.28. Vintage Capital is said to have proposed to acquire Rent-A-Center for $15.00 per share or approximately $800 million, according to a letter as reported by Reuters.
  • Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 9 percent to $5.34. Evogene disclosed that it has reached a milestone for its partnership with Monsanto. The company also announced the completion of the candidate gene discovery stage.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares climbed 8.5 percent to $13.99 on strong quarterly earnings.
  • Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) gained 8.3 percent to $10.29. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Sientra with an Overweight rating.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) surged 7.5 percent to $35.91.JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 6.2 percent to $6.52 after gaining 4.24 percent on Monday.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

