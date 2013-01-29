VirnetX, Siemens Enterprise Communications Sign Patent License Agreement

VirnetX Holding

VHC

and Siemens Enterprise Communications GmbH & Co. KG, and Siemens Enterprise Communications Inc., today announced they have signed a Patent License Agreement, which will allow VirnetX to license certain of its patents to Siemens Enterprise Communications, for a one-time payment to VirnetX and an ongoing reasonable royalty for future sales. The agreement will extend through the expiration of the licensed patents with respect to certain current and future IP-encrypted products.