Air Lease Announces Offering of $400M in Senior Unsecured Notes

Air Lease Corporation

AL

(the “Company”) today announced that it intends to commence a public offering of $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2020 (the “Notes”). The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering and will depend on market and other conditions. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to fund the acquisition of commercial aircraft and for other general corporate purposes, including reducing outstanding obligations under one of its revolving credit facilities.