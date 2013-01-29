Jacobs Engineering Wins Contract from Rio Tinto Minerals for Boron Project

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

JEC

announced today it was awarded a contract from Rio Tinto Minerals (RTM) to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for its plant expansion project in Boron, Calif. Officials are currently estimating the total project value at approximately $150 million. The expanded plant is designed to increase capacity and to use RTM's new technology, Modified Direct Dissolving of Kernite Ore (MDDK), a process which allows sodium borate and boric acid production to continue until end of mine life. In making the announcement, Jacobs Group Vice President Mike Autrey stated, “We are pleased to continue our 50 year relationship with U.S. Borax/RTM as they expand to meet market demands. Our aggressive value engineering efforts have enabled our joint teams to create optimal business solutions for Rio Tinto.” Rio Tinto Minerals is a global leader in industrial mineral supply and science, providing nearly half the world's supply of refined borates. Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional, and construction services.