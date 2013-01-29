Anacor Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for Tavaborole for Onychomycosis

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

ANAC

today announced positive preliminary results from the first of two Phase 3 trials of tavaborole, its topical anti-fungal for onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the nail and nail bed that affects approximately 35 million people in the United States. Tavaborole achieved a high degree of statistical significance on all primary and secondary endpoints. Primary Endpoint In this first Phase 3 study (known as Study 301), 6.5% of patients treated with tavaborole met the primary endpoint of “complete cure” vs. 0.5% of patients treated with vehicle (p=0.001) at week 52. “Complete cure” is a composite endpoint