European morning wrap: Euro gives ground in sluggish trade

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 7:48 AM | 2 min read
German Gfk consumer confidence survey for February 5.8, up from upwardly revised 5.7 in January (prev 5.6) and better than median forecast of 5.7 EU Commissioner Rehn: Concerned over the EU 'North-South divide'  Growth can't be bolstered by a reversal in fiscal consolidation German BDI industry federation chief says worried about devaluation race stemming from Japan central bank policy German December import prices -0.5% m/m, +0.3% y/y, weaker than median forecasts of -0.1%, +0.9% respectively French January consumer confidence unchanged at 86, as expected Spanish December calendar-adjusted retail sales -10.7%, weaker than previous -7.8% and weaker than expected -8.9% Italian auction results Japan's FinMin Aso: Hope recent yen weakness helps improve business sentiment. Deflation can't be beaten by monetary policy alone. Also need simultaneous fiscal stimulus and policies to support new industries Moody's: Ireland's banking system outlook remains negative.  Outlook unchanged since 2008.  Reflects Moody's view that banking system hasn't yet fully stabilised France 'totally bankrupt', says Labour Minister Michel Sapin - The Telegraph Greek farmers, doctors, seamen plan walkouts - ekathimerini The single currency has given up some ground in what has been a sluggish trading session. EUR/USD down at 1.3430 from early 1.3445, EUR/JPY down at 121.40 from early 121.95. Buy orders seen clustered down at 1,3400/20 and they are so far cushioning the euro slippage.  Sell stops seen through 1.3400. Topside, sell orders clustered 1.3480/00 ahead of 1.3500 barrier option interest. USD/JPY  down at 90.40 from early 90.70.  Buy orders seen clustered 90.00/20, sell stops through 90.00. Cable marginally firmer at 1.5722 from early 1.5702.  EUR/GBP down at .8540 from early .8563.  Talk had RHS interest lined up for the 09:00 GMT fix but there was no discernible rally in the cross around that time. Sat around .8560 at the time and it's been a slow slide lower ever since. EUR/CHF down at 1.2410 from early 1.2455, reflecting the general euro weakness.

