Lenovo Does Not Want to Buy Research In Motion

Not yet, at least.

According to a statement issued to

, Lenovo is downplaying reports that it is

Research In Motion

RIMM

as a possible acquisition target. "In general, we do not comment on M&A rumors or speculation," the statement read. "We are aware that Lenovo's CFO [Wong Wai Ming] was speaking broadly about M&A strategy in a recent interview. RIM was raised as a potential target by the journalist and Mr. Wong repeatedly answered in a manner consistent with all of our previous statements on M&A strategy: Lenovo is very focused on growing its business, both organically and through M&A. When inorganic ideas arise, we explore them to see if there is a strategic fit." Thus, Research In Motion must

search for a buyer -- if it wants one. At this point there is no reason to believe that the company should or wants to be acquired. It may have explored the possibility of a buyout last year (at which time things were not looking good for the company, especially after BlackBerry 10 was delayed), but that does not mean Research In Motion intends to sell. It may have merely wanted a backup plan incase BlackBerry 10 fails. Right now, one can only speculate on BB10's future. Investors, which have helped Research In Motion's stock rise more than 130 percent over the last four months, seem to have a lot of faith in the company's ability to turn things around. Some investors may also be buying into the hope that Research In Motion will be acquired whether BlackBerry 10 is successful or not. Research In Motion is currently down more than seven percent. This is significantly different from where the stock was two weeks ago -- at that time, Research In Motion was up nearly six percent. Is this a sign of things to come for the golden child of Wall Street? Research In Motion is up nearly 40 percent year to date. If the company continues to decline (RIM dropped two percent last week), those gains could be greatly diminished. In fact, this is exactly what happened to another tech giant -- Apple

AAPL

. In the first half of 2012, Apple rose more than 37 percent. During the latter four months, Apple declined by roughly 20 percent.