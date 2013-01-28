ñol

Benzinga's Volume Movers

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 10:16 AM | 1 min read
Nam Tai Electronics
NTE
shares moved up 1.81% to $14.08 at 10:15 am. The volume of Nam Tai Electronics shares traded was 601% higher than normal. Nam Tai Electronics reported a 263% surge in its Q4 sales. Georgia Gulf
GGC
shares climbed 4.12% to $52.31. The volume of Georgia Gulf shares traded was 352% higher than normal. Georgia Gulf's trailing-twelve-month ROE is 15.64%. Dole Food Company
DOLE
shares gained 5.22% to $10.68. The volume of Dole Food shares traded was 296% higher than normal. Dole Food's PEG ratio is 1.34. Waste Management
WM
shares rose 4.03% to $37.13. The volume of Waste Management shares traded was 293% higher than normal. Waste Management's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $13.62 billion.

