Benzinga's Volume Movers

Nam Tai Electronics

NTE

shares moved up 1.81% to $14.08 at 10:15 am. The volume of Nam Tai Electronics shares traded was 601% higher than normal. Nam Tai Electronics reported a 263% surge in its Q4 sales. Georgia Gulf

GGC

shares climbed 4.12% to $52.31. The volume of Georgia Gulf shares traded was 352% higher than normal. Georgia Gulf's trailing-twelve-month ROE is 15.64%. Dole Food Company

DOLE

shares gained 5.22% to $10.68. The volume of Dole Food shares traded was 296% higher than normal. Dole Food's PEG ratio is 1.34. Waste Management

WM

shares rose 4.03% to $37.13. The volume of Waste Management shares traded was 293% higher than normal. Waste Management's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $13.62 billion.