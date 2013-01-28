Itron Selected by NIPSCO for Automated Metering Solutions

Itron, Inc.

announced today that Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc.

serving 786,000 natural gas customers and 457,000 electric customers in northern Indiana, has selected Itron's automated meter reading (AMR) solution for mobile collection of meter data. Over the next several years, NIPSCO will be installing AMR technologies across its entire service territory as part of the utility's continued focus on improving customer service. The contract includes a minimum of 400,000 Itron gas communication modules and 450,000 Itron electric meters, including Itron's new Bridge Meter, which offers increased operational efficiencies and future investment protection. In addition, Itron will provide more than 20,000 gas meters, its mobile collection system, Field Deployment Manager software, overall project management and professional services. The solution will enable NIPSCO to remotely obtain accurate meter readings, while streamlining the meter reading process, improving operational efficiency, reducing costs and improving safety.